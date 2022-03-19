St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and David Steward, World Wide Technology founder and CEO, recently hosted a Tech Summit with several Black mayors from throughout the U.S. Participants included [from left] Mayor Frank Scott Jr., Little Rock, AR; Bob Ferrell, World Wide Technology executive vice president; Mayor Steven Reed, Montgomery, AL; Mayor Adrian Perkins, Shreveport, LA.; Mayor Jones; Mayor Hardie Davis Jr., Augusta, GA.; Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, East Baton Rouge, LA.; Mayor Bryan Barnett, Rochester Hills, NY.; Mayor Andre Dickens, Atlanta; and Mayor Randall Woodfin, Birmingham, AL.