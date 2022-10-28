Piston Automotive, a subsidiary of the Piston Group and the world’s largest automotive assembly supplier, announced it will open a facility in Wentzville, investing more than $10 million and creating 204 new jobs. The company’s new location will increase Piston Automotive capacity for producing a variety of components for automotive manufacturers.
Piston Automotive is a leading assembler of complex modules for automotive interior, exterior, electrification, powertrain, and chassis, with revenue exceeding $2 billion and employing more than 1,000 employees. With headquarters located in Redford, Michigan, the company has strategic proximity to the nation’s major automotive manufacturing centers, serving both North America and Europe.
The company was recently awarded a contract with General Motors to assemble front struts, cooling modules, rear suspensions, center consoles, brake corners, and headliners for the GM Colorado and Canyon trucks. General Motors’ Wentzville Assembly is located just 2 miles from the site of Piston Automotive’s new location.
