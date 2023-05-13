According to Reuters, media entrepreneur, Byron Allen has filed a lawsuit against McDonald’s alleging that the fast food chain refuses to advertise with Black-owned media.
He filed the suit last week in Los Angeles on behalf of his Entertainment Studios Networks and Weather Group, which believes McDonald’s “lied” when it pledged in May 2021 to boost national ad spending with Black-owned media to 5% from 2% by 2024. According to the suit, Byron stated he would know if that increase was true as his Allen Media Group represents 90% of Black-owned media.
The lawsuit seeks $100 million in damages alleging McDonald’s made false promises.
This is in addition to a $10 billion federal lawsuit Allen previously filed claiming that McDonald’s ad practices “amount to racial stereotyping” that violated federal and California civil rights laws.
