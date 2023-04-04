A $10 billion discrimination lawsuit against McDonald’s, filed by business mogul Byron Allen, will go to trial in May after the fast-food giant tried but failed three times to have the case dismissed.
The latest denial occurred September 23 when Judge Fernando Olguin of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California ruled that McDonald’s failed to meet a relatively high bar for proving Allen’s Entertainment Studios made no reasonable claim of discrimination.
McDonald’s filed two earlier motions to dismiss the case, but those were also denied. The case will now go to trial on May 30, 2023.
In 2021, Allen, who owns Allen Media Group and has an estimated worth of $500 million, filed a $10 billion lawsuit against McDonald’s, saying it has refused to advertise on his networks Entertainment Studios Networks and Weather Group, which include The Weather Channel and Comedy TV.
While McDonald’s has an annual advertising budget of $1.6 billion, Allen claimed that the company only spends $5 million of that total on African American media. He also said that McDonald’s had created an “African American tier” with a smaller budget, a tier in which he believes his TV networks have been categorized.
“This is about economic inclusion of African American-owned businesses in the U.S. economy,” Allen said in a statement. “McDonald’s takes billions from African American consumers and gives almost nothing back. The biggest trade deficit in America is the trade deficit between white corporate America and Black America, and McDonald’s is guilty of perpetuating this disparity.”
