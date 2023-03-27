The Community Development Administration (CDA) released the Neighborhood Transformation Grants NOFA today to fund projects in Economic Justice Index priority areas and Qualified Census Tracts (QCTs) in the city. Non-profit organizations are encouraged to submit a wide range of proposals from gardens and green spaces on vacant land, construction projects, hiring staff, to building affordable housing and more. The $20,250,000 of grant funding comes from State & Local Fiscal Relief Funds (SLFRF), a part of the American Rescue Plan.
The CDA is prioritizing four categories of potential projects:
Housing Production: $6,750,000
Home Repair: $4,000,000
Proactive Development: $4,000,000
Neighborhood Beautification & Capacity Building: $4,500,000
Nonprofit organizations have until May 15, 2023 to submit applications for projects. The CDA anticipates announcing awards in July, 2023 and recipients will have until 2027 to complete their projects, per ARPA regulations.
Applications will be evaluated, scored, and selected by CDA based on the applicant’s capability, budget, risk assessment, ability to provide innovative solutions, approach to the priorities, and other criteria.
The full Neighborhood Transformation Grants Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA) is available to view and download at: https://www.stlouis-mo.gov/cda/neighborhood-nofa.
