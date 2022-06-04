Saint Louis University presented Cecilia Nadal with the prestigious “Pioneer Award.” This award is an annual recognition of a graduate who is innovative, driven and committed to the development of the whole person and whose actions, accomplishments and pioneering spirit have helped pave the way for others.
“I am honored to receive this award from St. Louis University that helped me develop a passion for social development and social justice and provided me with the skills to effectively bring people together in a spirit of peace and co-creation.”
Gitana Productions is a nonprofit arts and education organization founded in 1996. Nadal has produced more than 25 major international music/dance shows: more than 20 original plays on major theater stages; the first major cross-cultural engagement conference in St. Louis and numerous educational events within the community to promote peace and connection across cultures. She started Global Education through the Arts, the first community arts program in Missouri bringing together African American and refugee /immigrant youth in South City, Ferguson and the Amherst Park area.
The annual “Faces of Love Show” featured musicians and performers from 20 countries. Each performance included educational events that brought African Americans and diverse cultures together in dialogue. In 2000 Cecilia brought the world renowned China National Orchestra to Powell Symphony Hall.
She engaged the Chinese and African-American communities by bringing the 80 member orchestra to St. Alphonsus Church on a Sunday; bringing City students and Chinese students together to co-create an opening for the show and inviting the Consul General of China from Chicago. Dance of the Dragon, an award winning film about the orchestra was produced by Cecilia in collaboration with the St. Louis Chinese Association and Maven Films.
Cecilia now semi-retired leads Cross-Cultural Strategies as principal consultant/trainer and continues social activism as an influencer and writer.
