August is National Black Business Month, and The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and National Development Council snipped the ribbon in celebration of the NDC Entrepreneurship Center opening on August 1 at the Urban League’s regional headquarters at 1408 North Kingshighway. From left are Ann Finnegan, NDC Small Business Lending manager; Joe Gray, NDC senior director; Seth Bongartz, NDC board chair; Michael McMillan, Urban League president and CEO; Saundra Hudson, NDC board member; Michael K. Holmes, Urban League regional vice president – workforce; and Dan Marsh, NDC president and CEO.