Congresswoman Cori Bush and St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones recently announced a $19,093,333 million award to the City of St. Louis to reconstruct the runway infrastructure at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. This grant will fund the reconstruction of 3,600 feet of airplane runway to help maintain the structural integrity of the pavement and to minimize foreign object debris.
“St. Louis Lambert International Airport proudly serves as a hub for travelers looking to explore and do business in the City of St. Louis and the Midwest,” said Congresswoman Bush. “I am excited to announce this funding for our St. Louis Region and am proud to have helped secure this funding through the Congressional appropriations process as well as by working with President Biden to help pass the American Rescue Plan last March. This infusion of resources into our airport will help ensure that our region has the proper infrastructure in place to improve travel access and safety. ”
“From our first flight to continental Europe in decades to a positive bump in credit rating, exciting things are happening at St. Louis Lambert International Airport,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “St. Louis appreciates Congresswoman Cori Bush’s work to deliver resources to help make our airport an even better destination for residents and visitors alike.”
