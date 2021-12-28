Kingsway Development, LLC, a community-based company whose focus is on Urban Redevelopment, is planning to redevelop the former 30,480 square feet Union Sarah Economic Development building into an innovative event office building created to inspire and elevate. Construction is slated to begin in January.
Elevation will provide an intellectually stimulating environment that will fuel the minds of both start-up entrepreneurs and experienced professionals seeking an innovative new work environment. Located in the heart of the Kingsway District, Elevation Business Center will serve as a beacon for business development by featuring an array of educational, motivational and technological tools crucial to the reinvestment in underserved communities.
