Saying “there aren’t too many problems money can’t fix,” Mayor Tishaura Jones was joined by Treasurer Adam Layne and other officials in heralding the success of the Direct Cash Assistance (DCA) program during a City Hall press conference on Wednesday.
The DCA program was funded through the American Rescue Plan which provided a one-time payment of $500 to more than 9,000 eligible St. Louis households. Helping thousands of families who were facing economic hardships gain some financial stability to reenter the workforce.
“A lot of effort went into ensuring there were thoughtful outreach strategies to include underrepresented communities, including seniors and housing for unstable families,” said Layne, whose office conducted 18 in-person application events to increase outreach to senior homes, schools, and to those who need additional support by submitting the application digitally.
According to the DCA summary report, the first in-person application event in December of 2021 served 550 St. Louisans. Over a three-day span the event served 750 people in the city of St. Louis.
The United Way of Greater St. Louis and community partners provided assistance to the unhoused community, the undocumented community, and outside organizations who participated by assisting those with unique needs. The program received 10,000 applications.
The United Way also assisted those who submitted incomplete or incorrect applications helping more than 500 St. Louisans complete their applications to get the necessary funds they need to stay afloat.
Michelle Tucker, United Way president and CEO, says that the DCA program was an opportunity to get resources to struggling families so they wouldn’t have to decide between paying rent or buying groceries, or buying life-saving medication.
“United Way has been serving the St. Louis region for 100 years. Because of this, we have long standing relationships with local businesses, providers and government agencies and extensive knowledge of community needs, so we are uniquely positioned to partner in new and innovative ways like this program so we can get more support to individuals and families in our communities,” Tucker said.
“The St. Louis response echoed how the extra $500 highlighted the deep need for help and support,” said Mayor Jones.
8th Ward Alderwoman Ann Rice says that helping the citizens of St. Louis in this way is a dignified response to addressing poverty in our city.
“Folks here in St. Louis need a little more help to get by anything we can do to help make their lives better and we’re going to do what we can,” said Rice.
According to the summary report, north St. Louis city zip code 63106 had the highest number of recipients, with between 900 and 1,050 residents receiving funding. The report also shows downtown, JeffVanderLou, and Old North neighborhoods with some of the highest numbers of recipients
Through August, the program has served more than 9,000 households, and the city has also partnered with Missouri Jobs with Justice to survey fund recipients on their experience with the application process.
Many reported a high need for financial support and expressed they used the money for basic necessities.
“The Students in Transition team was pleased to help coordinate this distribution of DCA funds with our partners at the City and the United Way,” said Dr. Deidra Thomas-Murray, Students in Transition Coordinator.
“From our standpoint, the in-person process was seamless, and we were able to walk people through the process in a very personal way. All-in-all, it was a great opportunity to put much needed funds in the hands of more than 400 predominantly unhoused young people and families of Saint Louis Public Schools.”
The mayor’s office plans to have a final report by the end of November.
Ashley Winters is a Report for America reporter
