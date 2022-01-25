Delmar DivINe is joining forces with Ameren Missouri to install solar panels at the nonprofit’s Delmar campus in St. Louis. Energy generated by this project will benefit the surrounding community. The collaboration is part of Ameren Missouri’s Neighborhood Solar program, which takes advantage of underutilized land for solar energy generation – at no cost to the organization.
“Our mission is to be a catalyst for the transformation of the communities north of Delmar Boulevard, and we are always looking for ways to give neighborhoods the up-to-date resources they rightly deserve to build a brighter tomorrow,” said Jorge Riopedre, executive director at Delmar DivINe. “Partnering with Ameren Missouri will help ensure the community we serve has access to a more reliable and efficient energy grid.”
The solar panels will be installed above Delmar DivINe's parking lot on Belt Avenue, creating a solar canopy. The more than 200 nonprofit employees located at Delmar DivINe will benefit from shade and weather protection when parked beneath the panels. In addition, Ameren Missouri will provide efficient LED lighting in the parking lot.
Delmar DivINe opened its doors in late 2021 to serve as a hub for social, economic and community development, especially in north St. Louis City. In addition to the 18,000 sq.ft. of conference and meeting space for the nonprofit agencies on the campus, it will include a minority business incubator, a podcast studio, transit-accessible housing, and a Multipurpose Room that will host a number of community-oriented programs, including activities for older adult and students.
In addition to generating more clean energy for local customers, the project will create more than 20 local construction jobs and provide valuable training opportunities for both the initial installation and ongoing maintenance. Ameren Corporation has also supported Delmar DivINe with $300,000 in funding to help their overall mission.
