EmpowerMe Wellness, a St. Louis-based provider of senior health services is opening a new state-of-the-art lab facility in the St. Louis metro.
EmpowerMe Wellness’ advanced technology and unique integrated approach to health helped it raise more than $100 million in financing, prompting the company to provide new services, expand its footprint, and add at least 500 employees in the St. Louis metro over the next three years.
Greater St. Louis, Inc. founding investors, Hermann Companies, represented by Robert R. Hermann, Jr. and Rick Holton, Jr., and Jim McKelvey, made significant investments in EmpowerMe Wellness, helping bolster the metro’s expanding technology sector.
“This new lab represents a significant capital expenditure and a major investment in the future of the St. Louis market and demonstrates the importance of investing in advanced technologies,” said Jason Hall, Greater St. Louis Inc. CEO. “It also exemplifies the type of advancement and job growth called for in the STL 2030 Jobs Plan and highlights the extraordinary economic momentum unfolding the metro.”
