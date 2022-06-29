While water covers 75% of the Earth’s surface, its cost as a utility can be difficult for some residents to pay the monthly bill. Help could be flowing to eligible families through the federally funded Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP).
The temporary emergency program helps low-income families pay water and wastewater bills. Water and sewer customers in need of utility assistance can apply for a one-time grant of up to $750.
While the program is available, Missouri American Water has only seen 1,100 customers utilize the program, while MSD has seen only a small fraction of their 30,000 eligible customers use funds to help with sewer bills.
“We know that a water bill is not the only bill that families need to pay, and sometimes customers need assistance,” said Rich Svindland, president of Missouri American Water.
“We encourage our customers to utilize the temporary federal funds made available through LIHWAP, as well as Missouri American Water’s H2O Help to Others Program, enhanced installment plans, and budget billing.”
LIHWAP funds can help with disconnection or reconnection fees, the threat of disconnection, past due bills, and current bills. Missouri American Water’s customers that live in St. Louis County and St. Charles County can access funding for LIHWAP and H2O Help to Others by contacting the Community Action Agency of St. Louis County, Inc. (CAASTLC).
MSD Project Clear’s sewer and stormwater customers in St. Louis County can also contact CAASTLC. MSDPC’s city of St. Louis customers can access funds through the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis.
Detricia Beach calls CAASTL “a Godsend” after being introduced to parenting and employment classes.
“I had gone through a tough period and needed a bit of direction. With the skills given to me, I increased my self-esteem, became a homeowner and a role model for others,” she said.
After suffering a stroke in 2021 and contracting COVID-19, she faced difficulty in paying bills.
“I could not make ends meet. I received assistance with rent, gas, electric, water and sewer payments through a coordinated package amounting in over $3500 including LIHWAP,” she said.
Marion Gee, MSD Project Clear director of finance, is encouraging every eligible family to apply.
“Funds available through LIHWAP can relieve some of the pressure that working families are facing and provide greater peace of mind that basic needs like water and sewer services are being met,” she said.
For LIHWAP, if all household members currently qualify for TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) or SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits, you are automatically eligible for LIHWAP. But an application must be completed to receive the benefit.
Customers must provide documentation of current or delinquent water and wastewater bills at application time to be eligible for assistance with both.
Households that previously received LIHEAP may be eligible again if their income is still at or below the income for their household size, and all other eligibility is met.
To be eligible:
-An applicant must be responsible for paying their water and/or wastewater (sewer) bill.
-All household members must be a United States citizen (or have been legally admitted for permanent residence)
-Have $3,000 or less in your bank accounts, retirement accounts, or investment
-Meet specific income guidelines based on your household size.
To apply for LIHWAP, visit mydss.mo.gov/utility-assistance/lihwap. You can also contact your local contracted agency to request an application be mailed to you.
Make sure all of the required documentation requested in the application and your current (last 30 days) water or wastewater bill.
Renters who do not pay their water and/or wastewater bill directly to the utility company must include the Lease Agreement(s), all other requested information, and the Landlord Documentation Request Form. If you pay your own water and wastewater bill to the utility company, submit your bill(s) with your application. You do not need to complete the “Landlord Documentation Request” form.
Households who have suppliers who do not actively participate with the LIHWAP program to distribute funds to their clients will not be approved for LIHWAP.
If you have moved after submitting an LIHWAP application contact the contracted agency where you submitted your application. You will need to complete a new application with your new address, and submit it and a copy of the water and/or wastewater bill, which shows your new address.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.