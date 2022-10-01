Fontbonne University is celebrating its 100th anniversary and a milestone increase in freshman admissions, with one of the largest freshman classes in 14 years, representing a 60 percent increase in first-year enrollment from last year.
The university’s test-blind admissions and merit scholarship policy for incoming freshmen have streamlined a pathway for talented and hardworking students. “By focusing on a student’s performance and achievements in high school, we are better able to identify dedicated students and remove barriers to access in the admission and merit scholarship awarding process,” said Quinton Clay, vice president for enrollment management, marketing and communications.
Of special note, the number of freshmen who would be the first in their families to earn a bachelor’s degree increased to 46 percent from 27 percent last year. In addition, according to Fontbonne, students of color comprise 40 percent of this year’s freshman class, an increase from 33 percent of freshmen in 2021.
“Fontbonne is excited to welcome a large and diverse freshman class. While our university serves a wide range of students, we are pleased to be attracting many first-generation university students, including those from groups which have been underserved by higher education,” said Dr. Nancy Blattner, president of Fontbonne University.
