FOCUS St. Louis® announced June McAllister Fowler as the recipient of the 2022 FOCUS Leadership Award. Fowler recently retired as senior vice president of communications, marketing and public affairs for BJC HealthCare and is an active volunteer leader in the St. Louis community.
This prestigious award, chosen by the FOCUS Board of Directors, is given annually to individuals who demonstrate committed leadership, generate a meaningful impact in the community, and encourage strong community engagement in others. The award will be presented at the 25th Annual What's Right with the Region celebration on Thursday, May 12, at Sheldon Concert Hall.
“As a region, we are fortunate to have leaders like June McAllister Fowler in our midst,” says Amy Shaw, board chair for FOCUS St. Louis. “For her, service is not a position or a title but simply a way of life, and her impact can be felt throughout our community.”
Fowler’s career at BJC Healthcare spans 18 years, expanding over time to include executive leadership of BJC brand marketing, government relations, community health, employee wellness and community benefit for one of the largest nonprofit health care organizations in the U.S. While there, she was instrumental in numerous regional partnership projects such as the Kingshighway/Forest Park interchange, Cortex corridor redevelopment and the new Central West End Metro Station. Most recently, she has helped establish BJC’s inaugural Office of Community Health Improvement. Fowler began her career as an urban planner with St. Louis County government, ultimately serving as director of the Department of Planning.
Fowler currently serves as board chair for Cortex Innovation Community and KIPP St. Louis, board secretary for The Muny, and on the board of St. Louis International Airport. She is also the inaugural chair for the recently established community development nonprofit of her church. Fowler is a past board chair of Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri, Citizens for Modern Transit and the Metropolitan Association for Philanthropy, as well as a graduate of the FOCUS St. Louis Leadership St. Louis and Women In Leadership programs.
