Food insecurity and lack of nutritious foods remain a part of daily life in thousands of St. Louis area households.
To address the shortcomings, the Gateway Region YMCA and Partnership for a Healthy America [PHA] will offer 3,000 families free boxes of produce containing 50 servings or fresh fruit and vegetables beginning May 31, 2022.
Each family will receive a box for 12 weeks through the ‘Good Food for All’ PHA program, which is supported by the Missouri Foundation for Health.
“We know based on research done in the St. Louis region, that life expectancy can vary up to 35 years based on communities that are located only less than 30 miles apart,” Tim Helm, Gateway Region YMCA president and CEO said in a release.
“Participating in the ‘Good Food for All’ program is one of the ways we can continue to cultivate health equity within our communities and provide those experiencing food insecurity access to healthy food options.”
According to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), 18% of the St. Louis region’s population lacks access to fresh fruits and vegetables for reasons including financial strain and unavailable reliable transportation to a grocery store.
The food deficiency crisis increases during summer months when school lunches are unavailable. Nationally, “Good Food for All” has delivered 18 million servings of produce to over 20,000 families across 28 cities, according to the PHA.
“By working with partners like the Gateway Region YMCA, we’re getting closer to achieving food equity by creating solutions that make access to affordable, quality food a long-term reality for families in need,” said Jason Wilson, PHA vice president of marketing and development, said.
The ‘Good Food for All’ produce boxes are provided by Ole Tyme Produce, and families can sign up to reserve boxes at www.ahealthieramerica.org/stlouis. The boxes will be distributed at one of eight YMCA locations.
Tuesdays: May 31 through August 16
Affinia Healthcare (Downtown St. Louis)
1717 Biddle; St. Louis, MO 63106
Pick up: Tuesdays from 9-11 am
Wednesdays: June 1 through August 17
O’Fallon Park Rec Complex
4343 W. Florissant; St. Louis, MO 63115
Pick up: Wednesdays from 11 am-1 pm
Kirkwood Family YMCA
325 N Taylor Ave, Kirkwood, MO 63122
Pick up: Wednesdays from 12:30-2:30 pm
Edward Jones Family YMCA
12521 Marine Ave, Maryland Heights, MO 63146
Pick up: Wednesdays from 2-4 pm
Emerson Family YMCA
3390 Pershall Rd; St. Louis, MO 63135
Pick up: Wednesdays from 4-6 pm
Thursdays: June 2 through August 18
Bayer YMCA
5555 Page Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63112
Pick up: Thursdays from 11 am-1 pm
South City Family YMCA
3150 Sublette Ave, St. Louis, MO 63139
Pick up: Thursdays from 3:30-5:30 pm
Carondelet Park Rec Complex
930 Holly Hill; St. Louis, MO 63111
Pick up: Thursdays from 4-6 pm
