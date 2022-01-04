Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri (GSEM) announced Amber Overton as its new chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer. Overton will lead the diversity, equity and inclusion strategy for the GSEM organization, fostering an atmosphere and culture that is welcoming to all.
With more than 10 years’ experience promoting equity for young people in the St. Louis region, Overton most recently served as the diversity, equity and inclusion specialist at Nestlé Purina Petcare. There she created and implemented strategies, identified gaps and key programs, and cultivated both cross-functional and external partnerships in support of her DE&I work. Prior to that, she was the national manager of college success for Boys Hope Girls Hope International Headquarters, a 14-site nonprofit organization that nurtures and guides motivated young people in need, to become well-educated, career-ready adults.
Overton’s work has been recognized nationally, as well as by Forward through Ferguson, a 501(c)3 advancing racially equitable systems and policies that ensure all people in the St. Louis region can thrive. Leveraging her own personal story, she has successfully served as a DE&I leader within the St. Louis community, impacting the lives of many youths and families.
“I am thrilled to join the Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri as Chief DEI Officer,” said Overton. “My collective experiences in DEI, youth development, and organizational change management have led me here and I look forward to leading the GSEM family’s journey in DEI. Throughout my career, my North Star has always been empowering and advocating for young people in the St. Louis region. I am so excited to continue this work on an even broader scale, leading GSEM as we cultivate, create, and nurture a community where all young women feel empowered to lead and live life as their most authentic selves.”
Overton will report to the CEO and work across the GSEM organization. She will create and implement a strategic plan that elevates and empowers the diversity, equity and inclusion work of Girl Scouts, while clearly measuring plan outcomes. Overton’s leadership in the DE&I area will foster a climate and culture that supports GSEM growth and development, access, and opportunity for all.
“I am so pleased to welcome Amber to our GSEM team,” said Bonnie Barczykowski, CEO of Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri. “Her leadership in DE&I work and community outreach will serve as a tremendous asset to our organization. Girl Scouts is a place of belonging for all girls, everywhere. The DE&I work we are doing will contribute greatly to the enrichment, empowerment and care for our staff, girls, families, and communities that make up Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.