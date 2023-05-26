According to CNBC.com Goldman Sachs is investing more than $2.1 billion into Black women-owned businesses and nonprofits via the investment bank’s One Million Black Women program — and leaders say it’s only the first chapter.
“Goldman Sachs is sending a powerful signal into the marketplace around Black women and saying there has been a misalignment of capital, in terms of capital dedicated to this group. We’re seeking to change that by putting our capital where our mouth is,” Asahi Pompey, global head of corporate engagement and president of the Goldman Sachs Foundation, told CNBC.
One Million Black Women launched in March 2021 with the bigger goal of having a positive impact on the lives of 1 million Black women by 2030. Goldman Sachs has committed $10 billion in investment capital and $100 million in philanthropic capital with a focus on access to capital, affordable housing, health care, education, job creation, workforce advancement, digital connectivity and financial health.
According to the firm, economists at the global investment bank have found the most efficient way to close the racial wealth gap is by investing in Black women.
