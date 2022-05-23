Eight award-winners were honored with Doing the Most Good” awards at the Hilton St. Louis Frontenac on Saturday May 14, 2022, for contributions to The Salvation Army and community service.
Awards recipients were:
Community Partner (Alpha Kappa Alpha, Gamma Omega chapter); Volunteer Service: Corps (Greg Cartee); Corporate Support (Schnuck Markets, Inc.); Volunteer Service: Service Extension (Janet Lundstrom).
Community Leadership (Karen Helm); Volunteer Service: Emergency Disaster Services (Gretchen Luke); Volunteer Service: Regional (Barbara Pearce), and Individual Support (Gordon and Margaret Finley).
New York Times bestselling author Liz Murray shared in her in keynote speech how being “loved back to life” was her life’s story, despite adversity. Fox 2’s host Chelsea Haynes served as the event’s host.
“You won’t hear a bootstrapping story from me this morning,” said Murray, founder of nonprofit The Arthur Project, a New York-based mentoring program for middle-schoolers.
“I’m standing here today someone who was, first and foremost, helped by nonprofits, volunteers, and kindhearted people in my community. I was so close to the brink of, in plain English, giving up on myself. I like to say that I was quite literally loved back to life by people who cared about me.
Major Kjell Steinsland told the audience, “As we celebrate Doing the Most Good, it’s really a pledge of what we should be doing, helping those in need with the resources that come our way.”
“The Salvation Army, we are not in existence to focus on ourselves.”
Karla Radford, divisional director of special events, noted that the event kicked off National Salvation Army Week.
“Now that this day has finally come, we are very excited and extremely blessed to be able to honor the awardees,” she said,
“We’re just looking forward to honoring those who do the most good.”
