The “Doing the Most Good” awards were celebrated at the Hilton St. Louis Frontenac on Saturday May 14, 2022. Eight award winners were recognized for contributions to The Salvation Army and community service. From the left are Karen Helm, Ferguson Community Empowerment Center chair; Ferguson Mayor Ella Jones; Reyna Spencer-Gurlly, Ferguson Community Empowerment Center co-chair; and Sylvia Petty, Salvation Army Midland Division digital marketing specialist.