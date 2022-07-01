St. Louis has a new fully loaded French fry spot, Guys With The Fries, recently opened in the Kingshighway West neighborhood located at 1330 Aubert Ave.
Co-owners Akia Kemp and Rory Owens bring “the backyard boogie” with every meal.
“It’s just something the city needs, it’s our neighborhood,” said Owens.
Owens says that it is imperative for Black entrepreneurs to invest in communities north of Delmar.
The family-owned restaurant is an intimate space that has old-school R&B playing over the speakers while serving comfort food and Kool-Aid.
“It’s our food, this is the food we eat when we have a family get-together, it’s for us,” said Kemp.
Guys With The Fries has that good ole days kind of vibe, you have the down-to-earth cashier that welcomes guests with his quick wit and jokes that has the customers laughing out loud.
But it wasn’t always laughing and jokes. In the beginning, Kemp says their restaurant was a labor of love. Both owners are new to the food industry and didn’t have a blueprint to use as guidance.
“We’re on a dollar and a dream, we just do whatever gotta be done,” said Kemp.
Before Guys With The Fries opened its doors for business, major renovations were needed. It took the entrepreneurs close to a year before they could have their grand opening. Kemp says he became an electrician almost overnight.
Kemp is a designer by trade and owner and operator of Signature Design Gallery LLC. Ownes is a social media influencer in the gaming industry. Neither has a background in running a restaurant but with the help of family, friends, and the community they make it work.
And making it work is what they are good at.
The Philly Steak Loaded Fries is a sandwich draped in hot melted cheese on a bed of fries. The restaurant sometimes has a line outside as people wait to order chicken wings and a house specialty, the chicken philly egg rolls. Everything is made in-house, by Owens' aunt.
Kemp says what makes their restaurant stand out compared to other eateries is their food is made with love, they bring affordable prices and quality to the community.
“It’s a Black-owned business with good food, we are serving the community, we are trying to change our neighborhood,” said Owens.
“The northside doesn’t have a lot of options when it comes to getting good food, all we have are franchise fast food places.
The owners say they are not in the business of exploiting the community that has been so good to them. Quality food and good customer service are top priorities.
“We want our customers to keep coming back,” said Owens.
“It’s an experience, you come in, you might hear Marvin Gaye playing in the background. Order your food, eat and chill. It’s that kind of place, it’s a vibe."
Owens and Kemp haven’t done any real advertising or marketing, and say the business they have been getting is all word of mouth.
“That’s a true testament to the food we are serving, it’s needed,” said Kemp.
Both Kemp and Owens hope to expand to DoorDash and GrubHub and are making plans to be a part of the Taste of St. Louis this year.
“All of this is a blessing, this came out of nothing, it’s been hard getting everything up and running, but it’s worth it. We got something special,” said Kemp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.