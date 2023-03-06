Harris-Stowe State University (HSSU) has appointed Dr. Kelvin Adams as the associate dean and Regents’ Distinguished Professor for the College of Education. Former superintendent of Schools for the St. Louis Public School District, Adams will join Harris-Stowe on April 3. As Associate Dean, Dr. Adams will collaborate with the Dean of the College in support of strategic planning, faculty and staff development, and enrollment management. He will also consult with the College of Education leadership and faculty on academic program planning, development, evaluation, and modifications. A Regents’ Distinguished Professorship is the highest and most prestigious academic rank awarded by the Board of Regents of Harris-Stowe State University.
Harris-Stowe names Dr. Kelvin Adams associate dean, Regents' Distinguished Professor
St. Louis American staff
