Pricewaterhouse Coopers LLP (PwC) awarded Harris-Stowe State University (HSSU) a $15,000 Digital Enablement Award recently.
HSSU’s Anheuser-Busch School of Business (ABSB) applied for the funds in May 2022 and will use the funds for faculty professional development. Learning opportunities will include hands-on bi-monthly training sessions focused on trending teaching and learning technology.
HSSU’s ABSB Dean, Dr. Stacy Gee Hollins, and Assistant Dean, Dr. Shelitha Peppers, believe this funded opportunity will help increase technology use in the classrooms and enhance learner engagement.
“Digital enablement funding from PwC is providing our faculty with technological skills and tools necessary to teach our scholars in this digital world,” Hollins said.
They are looking forward to measuring the impact and success of the program through the level of incorporation of the new tools moving forward.
“This is great because there are not a lot of grants or funding opportunities developed solely for faculty,” Peppers said.
Faculty members will receive meals and necessary materials while participating in the program and have the opportunity to earn badges. Potential training could include LinkedIn Learn, Canvas, and course-specific sessions.
Training sessions will begin in September 2022 and end in April 2023.
