Some might consider Porsha Key a unicorn.
A civil engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation, she is also owner of a fashion boutique downtown called La Femme Rebelle Clothing.
“I’ve always liked fashion, my dad was a real big thrifter and would encourage us to have our own individual style,” said Key.
Key attended Tennessee State University, an HBCU, and noted that the students and professors “cared about what they wore to class.” The idea of wearing pajama bottoms or rugged athletic gear was frowned upon and that level of expectation encouraged and facilitated her love for fashion.
“I took electives that are fashion based, even though they were outside my major. It was fun to have that experience that allowed me to be creative,” said Key.
The Ann Arbor, Michigan native was a curious learner, and a teacher suggested to her family that she should take an aptitude test.
The results showed how skillful Key is in math and science. Her teacher helped direct her toward the field of engineering, specifically architecture, “I didn’t know what engineering was, I was just drafting things,” said Key.
The future engineer went to TSU where she received two degrees, one in architecture engineering and the other in civil engineering. She graduated in 2008 and was recruited by the Illinois Department of Transportation.
The civil engineer works in the phase one department analyzing the needs of the communities in the metro-east. For example, if an area is experiencing high traffic congestion her department engages with community members and business owners through surveys or community meetings to determine solutions to the problems they are facing.
Based on those surveys her department creates a plan to help solve those issues. Her department also finds money either through federal or state to help fund the projects.
But Key wants to help the St. Louis region in other ways besides transportation woes. Her goal is to be a part of changing the ‘fashion narrative’ of the little big city. Everything involving La Femme Rebelle Clothing is strategically thought out. The location of her fashion showroom is located on Washington Avenue and was once the Missouri Pearl Button Company, the first button company in Missouri. Having her fashion showroom in downtown is the engineer’s way of paying homage to the once-booming garment district. Washington Avenue was lined with shoe and garment manufacturers, and a prestige hat store called Levine’s Hats.
“St. Louis is doing a good job at establishing itself as a fashion hub,” said the Key.
“I’m just happy to be a part of it and add to it what I can.” Throughout the years Key has noticed how Black Fashion Week has grown in popularity, designers, and fashion shows. She says the success comes from local bloggers and designers giving their all to making sure St. Louis is not left out of the conversation when it comes to designers, fashion trends, or boutiques.
Before Key had the confidence in owning La Femme Rebelle Clothing, she was very intimidated by her own goal. She didn’t believe it was achievable, however, she started small and took a leap of faith, and created her online store. She used a background in programming and started her website. Through the success of her website, she opened her brick-and-mortar.
Being in such a techie space at work the engineer says it’s important for her to take up space through how she expresses herself with the pieces that she wears. Even some of the messages that are on her hoodies or graphic t-shirts or the designer are thought out because she is making a statement.
“Over the years, fashion has become more political,” said Key. She says many consumers now aren’t buying into the random ‘slogan’ anymore. They want their clothes to mean something, and show folks where they stand, displaying which side of history they are on.
“Fashion is my politics,” said the owner. Key is a Black queer woman, and many of the pieces that she wears are either Black-owned or in support of the LGBTQA+ community.
“Fashion can really empower women.” When Key curates clothes for her showroom she looks for pieces that look good on all body types. She likes to help her customers build up their wardrobes with quality classic affordable pieces. The fashion showroom owner doesn’t jump on the bandwagon with trendy clothes.
La Femme Rebelle Clothing offers vegan leather, denim, and pieces with fringe to name a few. Customers will get a luxurious private shopping experience by appointment only. Complimentary champagne and charcuterie and one-on-one personal shopping time with Key.
“That’s my passion, helping people find confidence and longevity through fashion,” said Key.
For more information or to book an appointment visit https://lafemmerebelleclothing.com/.
Ashley Winters is a Report for America reporter for the St. Louis American.
