The White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities has selected Harris-Stowe State University student Brice Dean as a 2022 HBCU Scholar.
Dean is one of 86 students representing 56 HBCUs and the class includes undergraduate, graduate, and professional students. They are nominated and their respective institution’s president and selected based on academic achievements, campus leadership, civic involvement, and entrepreneurial spirit.
A rising senior from Chicago, Dean is pursuing a B.S. in finance. He has served as freshman class president, Student Government Association president, a residential assistant, member of the Black Male Initiative, and TIRO Student Support Services program participant. Dean is currently a Risk Advisory intern with Deloitte.
“I am beyond blessed and honored to be representing Harris-Stowe State University as one of 86 scholars nationwide as a White House HBCU Initiative Scholar,” said Dean, a finance major. “This opportunity is not only a recognition of what scholars have accomplished but also an opportunity to bring back resources to help my institution.”
HBCU Scholars will serve as ambassadors of the White House Initiative on HBCUs. Training and cross-university networking opportunities will be available, and scholars will also have the chance to work on issues specifically related to the HBCU community and participate in national and regional events with professionals from various disciplines.
The group will attend the 2022 HBCU Week National Annual Conference September 20-23, 2022, in Washington, D.C. They will participate in sessions designed to engage a spirit of entrepreneurship, innovation, and personal and professional development.
