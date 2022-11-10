Working for The U.S. The Department of Justice impacting troubled teens’ lives was the career path Destiney Jones thought she would pursue. Baking cakes realigned that life goal.
“Honestly, I never wanted to own a bakery,” Jones said. “I started off making cakes for my three girls [Savannah, 10, Sienna, 8, and Shia, 3]. They’re all very different from each other and I couldn’t find what they liked in the grocery stores.”
People who tasted her cakes were impressed and word spread on social media. The assurance and encouragement motivated her to make more cakes for family and friends.
Her husband Sean Jones’ suggestion, Destiney joined TikTok during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic and to her amazement she gained a loyal cake following.
“That’s what pushed [the business] because I didn’t really have the desire to leave home. I was comfortable there,” Jones said. “I could control my clientele. I could control the amount of orders I wanted.”
Sean Jones said he was adamant about his wife taking baking more seriously because he knew how much she enjoyed it. He joked he also wanted his kitchen back and got tired of her “hogging it on Saturdays.”
The couple met at McCluer Senior High School and both graduated in 2011. While Destiney Jones is a self-taught baker, Sean received his culinary degree from the now-closed L’Ecole Culinaire. Destiney received her pastry chef certification under Sean’s mentorship.
TikTok also connected Jones with investors not only interested in her business, some were offering capital.
“I had a battle going on between different investors, different landlords offering me opportunities to open a store especially since there were so many businesses closing in 2020,” she said.
“It was the kind of opportunity I couldn’t pass up, mostly because the talent was there and they saw the potential. They saw it could really be a business and all I really needed was the upfront capital. That's how the opportunity pretty much fell in my lap.”
The kitchen bakery was transformed into Destined Indulgence, a 2,000 square foot bakery and confectionery located in the Orchard Bend Shopping Center in Bridgeton. The Joneses own and operate the business as a husband and wife team.
Destined Indulgence opened in October 2020, and the sweet tooth’s paradise now offers more than 55 daily menu items.
Cakes and assortment of sweet treats are offered including loaded milkshakes, Rice Krispie treats, cake pops, cheesecake stuffed pretzels and more. The eats are created for all events including birthday parties, weddings, sweet sixteen celebrations, memorial services and more.
One of the top sellers is the Moxii Labs -Mesmerizing Mocktails, a steamy CO2 pressurized beverage created by Savannah and Sienna. Jones said the drinks “were the girls way around her not allowing them to drink soda.”
“They realize CO2 is a naturally carbonated drink,” she said. “It’s their adventure and it’s offered every single day we’re open at Destined Indulgence. People love it.”
Mom gifted the daughters with their own LLC in July and they’re looking for space to set up shop in West County Mall in Des Peres.
Another popular favorite is lemonades. They began with three flavors and are now at six including mango, blue raspberry, strawberry, dragon fruit, kiwi, and peach.
“That’s one of the things people love about here, if you don’t find something we offer you can still build your own,” Jones said.
“A customer could say they only want cheesecake with strawberries or they want a cheesecake with peanut butter.”
The shop offers gluten free options including a salted caramel cheesecake made with a roasted almond and honey crust and macarons which are made with almond flour.
The owners thought their current space was too big, but as the business began growing Jones realized they actually needed more room.
“We were supposed to have a party room in the back but we had to convert it into storage,” she said. “We had to buy three additional refrigerators and convert it into storage. We now have three storage spaces.”
She added the lobby area often gets chaotic, especially on Saturdays, which is why they’re considering expansion.
Jones does not have an entrepreneurial background and admits she assumed “you had to be rich and have it together in order to thrive as a business owner.”
“When I saw the opportunity to acquire my own business space I knew I had to have it,” she said.
“It’s something I can hand off to my kids since I gave them their LLC. I want Black people to know we can do anything we don’t only have to limit ourselves to BBQ, hair shops or lawn service. We can have so much more. We can own multiple restaurants, fine dining restaurants, ice cream shops, pizza shops.”
Outside of teaching her daughters about generational wealth, Jones also mentors aspiring bakers, hosts Girl Scouts group decorating classes, and provides treats for after school programs.
Destined Indulgence is located at 11977 Saint Charles Rock Road, Suite 125 in Bridgeton, Missouri. It's open Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Visit the website for more information https://destinedindulgence.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.