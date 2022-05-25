Ameren Illinois ceremoniously broke ground in March on its $10.2 million East St. Louis Solar Energy Center on State Street. From left are state Sen. Chris Belt, East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III, NAACP Illinois State President Teresa Haley, St. Clair County Board Chair Mark Kern, and Ameren Illinois Chair and President Richard Mark. Mark’s 20-year career with Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois will end in August when he retires.