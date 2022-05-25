While growing up in Collinsville, Illinois, Richard J Mark dreamed of being a power in the world of business. He didn’t know it would be with powerhouse utilities Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois.
Mark, Ameren Illinois chair and president, has announced the 20th year of his groundbreaking career with Ameren will be his last. After two decades in the energy sector and 45 years of business and civic leadership, Mark will retire on Aug.1, 2022.
“Leading Ameren Illinois has been the privilege of my lifetime,” said Mark.
“I have been fortunate to be surrounded by a dedicated team that shared my passion for our customers. I'm proud of what we have accomplished together and I'm confident that even better things are ahead for Ameren Illinois.”
While quite familiar with the Metro East area, Mark first served 10 years as an executive with Ameren Missouri. He was promoted to president of Ameren Illinois in 2012 and he has been non-stop.
He has helped shape constructive regulatory policy in the state and “has undertaken a transformative overhaul of the Illinois electric grid and natural gas infrastructure, installing advanced technologies, improving reliability, reducing outages, and creating thousands of jobs in communities throughout central and southern Illinois,” according to an Ameren Illinois release.
With Mark at the helm, Ameren is consistently ranked high in customer satisfaction, earning it a top tier ranking among Midwest Large Utilities by JD Power.
Community service has always been an integral part of Mark’s career. He is credited with increasing Ameren Illinois' corporate philanthropy efforts and focusing on building stronger local communities.
He directed more than $22 million in donations to Downstate Illinois non-profits and service organizations and helped increase volunteer efforts for charitable causes.
Diversity and equity are musts within Ameren Illinois because he championed those efforts.
More doors were opened for minorities to grow into leadership positions, and he increased the value of goods and services purchased from minority- and women-owned suppliers by 34% over ten years.
One of his crowing achievements was guiding Ameren Illinois’ path through the legislature in its successful attempt to open a solar energy site in East St. Louis, just north of East St. Louis High School.
This is a historic event. We are building a more modern energy grid, and East St. Louis is at the heart of it. “Students can gain practical learning experience in clean energy. They will look out of [the high school] windows and not see a vacant lot as it is, but as an opportunity.” Mark said during the groundbreaking in June.
“This is the first clean energy production facility like this in the state of Illinois, and the first power generation facility owned and operated by Ameren Illinois in the last 25 years.”
Martin J. Lyons, Jr., president and chief executive officer, Ameren Corporation, called Mark “a difference-maker for our company.”
“He has always focused on doing what's best for our customers and I extend my gratitude for his many contributions to Ameren and our communities.”
Mark spent 11 years in hospital administration before joining Ameren. He served six years as president and chief executive officer of St. Mary’s Hospital in East St. Louis and five years as chief operating officer. He also led the East St. Louis District 189 Financial Oversight Panel.
Mark has received three honorary doctorate degrees for his civic and community work, along with hundreds of community service and leadership awards.
Later this month, he will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Boy Scouts of America. He has been recognized by Black Enterprise and Savoy magazines as one of the top 100 most influential Black businesspeople in America. He received the Senator Richard H. Newhouse Award from the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus Foundation and a Leadership Award from the Midwest Energy Efficiency Alliance.
Mark has served on man boards of directors, including Tenet Healthcare Corporation, Madison Mutual Insurance Company, the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation, and Fontbonne University. He is chair of the Leadership Council of Southwestern Illinois and a founding director of the Illinois Utilities Business Diversity Council and serves on the board of directors of the American Gas Association.
