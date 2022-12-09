Legal Services of Eastern Missouri is on the move and will be more equipped to offer its holistic support to low-income individuals and families in its new Peabody Plaza building headquarters in downtown St. Louis.
After 28 years in its Forest Park Avenue offices, the non-profit will relocate in late January 2023. Established in 1956, the organization has provided free legal help to more than 1 million low-income individuals/families with civil issues.
In recent years, services have expanded to address the specific needs of immigrant and refugee families, veterans, community economic development and small-business and minority entrepreneurs. Legal Services now has four offices, the downtown location, St. Louis County, Hannibal, and Union.
It serves 21 Missouri counties from the Iowa border to the town of Potosi.
“This move is a great opportunity to meet the growing needs of our clients and the community we serve,” said Dan Glazier, Legal Services executive director.
“The new location offers great access to I-70, I-64 and I-44, Bi-State buses on Market St. and the Pine St. Metrolink. In addition, we are excited to move downtown. We will be closer to some of the courts we frequent and our community and educational partners.”
Legal Services of Eastern Missouri has completed a community-based needs assessment about legal needs of persons living with low income and low opportunity.
Glazer said assessment included focus groups and surveys to the client population, and social service organizations, in addition to volunteer lawyers and court personnel.
“The Legal Services Board, which is closely connected to the community served by having 33% of its members be client-eligible persons, prioritized the types of legal work to be done in 2023. Included are:
Children/Youth, Including Education, Consumer/ Economic Stability, Community and Economic Development, Disability, Elderly, Family Law [Preventing Domestic Violence, Adult or Child Abuse and/or To Stabilize Families], Health, Housing [Including Homelessness].
Also, Immigration, Income Maintenance [Including Unemployment Compensation], Public Benefits, Probate [Avoiding Homelessness or Impoverishment of a Family], and Tax Matters [Situations Where the Client’s Employment or Home May Be Affected.]
Legal Services’ new offices will provide 10,000 sq. ft. more than the current space. The entire 11th and part of the 12th floor in Peabody Plaza will be occupied by Legal Services and over 90 of its employees.
The new space features 75 offices, a reception area, six conference rooms which provide private spaces for client meetings and cubicle space for over 50 interns, from Saint Louis University, Washington University and other educational institutions, and volunteers. Parking is free and there will be reserved spaces for clients.
“Community outreach and education are an important part of Legal Services of Eastern Missouri's mission,” said Karen Warren, Associate Director of Administration & Community Engagement.
“With our relocation to downtown St. Louis, we will continue to look for the best ways to connect with our client community and community partners. Legal Services is committed to ensuring our services are accessible to the communities we serve."
Peabody Plaza is owned by Seth Berkowitz, a former Legal Services intern, and Sidartha Singh, managing directors of Briar Meads Capital.
“Briar Meads Capital is extremely proud to become the new hosts for Legal Services of Eastern Missouri, support its vital mission, and provide accommodations suitable for their dedicated attorneys and staff. From our own personal experience with Legal Services, we know this organization to be vital to their clients and the community it serves,” said Berkowitz.
Glazier said, “We are profoundly grateful to have found a new home in downtown St. Louis, and we are confident that this move will significantly benefit our clients as well as our employees, volunteers, and the community.
