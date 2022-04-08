The Ascension Charity Classic presented by Emerson, an official PGA TOUR Champions event held annually in North St. Louis County at historic Norwood Hills Country Club, has announced a long-term partnership with the Normandie Golf Course renovation project, led by the Metropolitan Amateur Golf Association and Beyond Housing, in conjunction with Nicklaus Design. The partnership will include financial support, charitable and tournament alignment, and investments to help make golf more diverse and inclusive in North St. Louis County and beyond.
An additional component of the new relationship includes a significant investment in the effort to restore and revitalize Normandie Golf Course, one of the oldest public golf courses west of the Mississippi River and located in North St. Louis County in the city of Bel-Nor. The option to purchase the real estate from the University of Missouri System (UMSL) has been exercised and the project is expected to break ground in the fall of 2022. In April 2021 it was announced that Nicklaus Design would lead the renovation effort and Normandie would become a Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course.
“It made perfect sense for the Ascension Charity Classic to get involved in this effort to restore and revitalize Normandie Golf Course given our long-term commitment to North St. Louis County through our PGA TOUR Champions and APGA Tour events, as well as our commitment to making golf more diverse and inclusive,” said Nick Ragone, executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Ascension.
“We appreciate the Ascension Charity Classic’s long-term investments in North St. Louis County, and this partnership with the Normandie Golf project will only further our efforts to encourage investments in our community that reinforce and accelerate social change,” said Missouri State Senator Brian Williams.
