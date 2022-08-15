Parkway South High School rising senior, Nell Williams was named as a Bank of America Student Leader for 2022. This prestigious program helps prepare students to enter the workforce through skill-building and leadership development.
As a part of this paid internship, Williams will work closely with the United Way of Greater St. Louis in their efforts to help create a strong safety net of nonprofits to meet the vast needs of our community, so our neighbors always have a place to turn for help.
Williams was selected for her hard work and diligence through many volunteer activities, both through Parkway South High School and other organizations. She co-founded ‘Speak Up’, which is a student led group at Parkway South that meets to discuss issues, fundraise and research projects that correlate to current issues around the world. She is one of four student leaders selected from St. Louis.
The Bank of America Student Leaders program recognizes 300 community-focused juniors and seniors every year from across the country. These students participate in an eight-week, paid internship, working closely with local nonprofits, developing leadership and workforce skills, and participating in a week-long virtual leadership summit. This program is part of the bank’s overall commitment to youth employment, helping to prepare a diverse pipeline of young talent for success in the workforce.
