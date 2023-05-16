Firms in a number of industries were actively hiring in April.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the economy created 253,000 jobs in April, pushing the unemployment rate down to 3.4%.
Marc Huffman of Consumeraffairs.com reports that hiring was widespread across different industries.
Companies in the professional and business services sector hired 43,000 new employees last month. Professional, scientific, and technical services added 45,000 positions.
Employment in health care increased by 40,000 in April, a healthy increase but slightly lower than the monthly average over the previous six months. Doctors' offices, hospitals, and residential nursing centers all added employees.
Bars and restaurants continued to hire workers. Employment in leisure and hospitality continued to trend up in April, adding 25,000 jobs. However, the industry still has fewer employees than it did before the pandemic.
Indeed, a global job, reports there was nearly a 60% increase in job postings and 20.1% increase in job seeker interest in the hospitality sector, “indicating recovery of the hospitality industry.”
With increasing inter-state travel, there continues to be a rising demand for job opportunities in the hospitality sector, the report stated.
There was increasing demand for hotel managers and travel consultants, followed by resort managers, hospitality managers and travel agents.
According to the Labor Department’s April report, social assistance agencies hired 25,000 employees while agencies providing individual and family services added 21,000 to staffs.
While the banking industry has recently been tumultuous, employment in financial activities increased by 23,000 in April, with gains in insurance carriers and related activities. The real estate industry also added 9,000 jobs last month.
There is more good news. In April, average hourly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls rose to $33.36.
Great time for job fairs
JobNewsUSA.com will hold a St. Louis Jobs Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday May 25, 2023, at Orlando's Event and Conference Center, 2050 Dorsett Village in Maryland Heights, 63043.
The multi-industry hiring event includes representatives from various industries, including hospitality, healthcare, finance, and more.
JobsNews USA offers these tips for prospective interviewees.
• Research the employers attending the fair and identify which ones align with your career goals.
• Dress professionally and bring multiple copies of your updated resume.
• Prepare a 30-second elevator pitch to introduce yourself and highlight your relevant skills.
• Ask informed questions during your interactions with employers to show your interest and knowledge.
• Follow up with employers after the fair to reiterate your interest.
• Take notes during the fair and remember to gather business cards from employers.
• Utilize the fair to network with professionals in your field and make connections for future opportunities.
• Be initiative-taking, friendly, and confident when speaking to employers.
• Be open-minded and consider all opportunities, even if they may not be your first choice.
• Stay positive and have fun at the fair – a great attitude can be effective in making an impression.
Firms interested in recruiting can meet hundreds of potential candidates, network with employers, and increase a company's exposure. For more information, call (636) 489-5400.
Among the firms listed to attend the St. Louis Jobs Fair include:
Bethesda Health Group, Commerce Bank St. Louis, Enterprise Fleet Management, Francis Howell School District, Friendship Village of St. Louis, iHeart Media, McKesson Saint Louis Distribution Center, MEMC, Missouri Department of Social Service, Missouri Department of Transportation, Oats Transportation, St. Louis County Department of Justice Services and Department of Transportation & Public Works, Six Flags St. Louis, Social Security Administration, U.S. Army, United Parcel Service, and more.
To register, please visit JobNewsUSA.com St. Louis Job Fair - May 25th - Job fairs near me.
