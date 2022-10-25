Lowriders in St. Louis?
The iconic bicycle style featured in Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and other West Coast rapper music videos has made its way to the Midwest.
Shawn Walker, the owner of Candy Shop Custum Bikes, is riding high and he recently spoke with the St. Louis American with a custom bike displayed at St. Louis City Hall.
The bike’s unique design, shimmering gold handlebars, and glittery green paint instantly created a buzz. It costs $1,200 dollars, and some styles run closer to $3,000.
“This is art, and I’m an artist,” said Walker.
Standing next to his creation, Walker smiled as people admired his work. He wasn’t boastful, but his pride showed as he extended his gratitude and directed people to his website.
Candy Shop Custum Bikes has been a part of the St. Louis business and recreation communities since 2008. Walker isn’t a bike designer by trade but he took up the skill after an older brother was murdered.
Walker said he was “in a dark place mentally and saw no way out.”
He was visiting a friend, and as they watched music videos, Snoop Dogg’s “Drop It Likes It’s Hot” aired. Walker saw a low-rider bike in the video and he began a search for one. After the effort proved futile, he decided to manufacture his own.
“I was never a bicycle designer before, but I knew it could be something I could be dope at. So I just put my best foot forward and went for it,” said Walker.
Designing that first low-rider “was an experience I will never forget,” he said.
“When I first started out, I didn’t know what the hell I was doing,” said Walker.
That low-rider had twisted chrome handlebars and a white crocodile fabric banana seat. It was displayed in an I Am Fashion and Accessories Boutique window and caught the eyes of shoppers and passersby.
“And from there, [Candy Shop Custum Bikes] became popular, it took on a life of its own in St. Louis,” said Walker.
Candy Shop Custum Bikes has been featured on album covers of local artists including Aloha Mischeaux and Mai Lee.
Walker’s shop offers something unique to the region, including his dustom way of spelling ‘custum.’
When it came time to register his business, he said he was so nervous. When asked how he wanted the business name to be spelled, Walker misspelled “custom.” He didn’t realize it until he got his certificate.
“I was like ‘oh shoot,’ I spelled the name of my own business wrong,”’ said Walker.
He says he‘s now OK with it because it helps his business stand out.
“It’s a part of his story and that is what makes Candy Shop Custum Bikes [unique.”]
Being a single dad of three children and an entrepreneur was stressful, and Walker stepped away from his business for a few years in 2017. He stayed connected with clients and distributors, and in 2019 he put the rubber back on the road. He added custom-designed skateboards and apparel to the Candy Shop Custum Bikes line.
“Here at the shop, we don’t cut corners,” he said.
Walker creates each design, paying close attention to all details. Each bike goes through a rigorous process. First, the frame is scuffed down and two coats of primer are brushed on. Then, the candy colored paint and metallic flakes shimmer in the light.
“I love adding flakes, we put so many flakes in our designs,” said Walker.
The bike designer wants to open a production facility in Walnut Park in north St. Louis, where he grew up. Gang violence was common, and he wants to change those memories by providing something positive for young people in that neighborhood and surrounding communities.
“I take pride in being from north St. Louis, I want my brand to come from north St. Louis because we bring more to the table than just gangsta stuff,” said Walker.
In July, Candy Shop Custum Bikes sponsored a Stop The Violence Bike Ride, and over 150 trekked through O’Fallon Park.
“Our purpose is more than making candy-coated bikes. We have a message of love for our youth. Our message is they can have a purpose that is bigger than their neighborhood, they can be productive citizens and do positive things,” said Walker.
Ashley Winters is the St. Louis American Report for America reporter
