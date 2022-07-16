Marson Foods, a premier manufacturer of quality waffle products, announced they will open a new manufacturing and warehousing operation in Hazelwood, Missouri. The company, based in Carson City, Nevada, will lease 147,000 square feet at 1590 Tradeport Drive within Hazelwood Trade Port.
“I’m thrilled to have found a location in Hazelwood for the expansion of Marson Foods. The St. Louis area and community has always had a special place in my heart.” said Dave Marson, Founder and CEO of Marson Foods and part-time St. Louis resident. “This investment of nearly $35 million will create 45-53 jobs with an annual average salary of $112,400.”
Marson Foods, which owns several nationally recognized brands serving institutional food channels, primarily K-12, including Waffle Envy Artisan Belgian Liege Waffles and Wow Wow Classic Waffles, plans to open the Hazelwood production facility in the fourth quarter of 2022.
The project was led by Margaret Riter of Steadfast City Economic & Community Partners, a cutting-edge community and economic development consulting firm specializing in site selection, incentives, and community revitalization. Kansas City based Northpoint Development, the owner and developer of Hazelwood Trade Port, assisted in marketing the community and location to Marson Foods. Engaged by Missouri Partnership, Greater St. Louis, Inc. provided support, information, and insight on opportunities for Marson Foods within the bi-state metro.
