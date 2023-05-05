Lloyd Flowers, project director for McCarthy Building Companies, was inducted into the Missouri S&T Academy of Civil Engineers. Flowers earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Missouri S&T in 1988. He began his career as an engineer at the Illinois Department of Transportation, then joined McCarthy Building Companies as project engineer in 1991. Flowers became McCarthy’s first Black superintendent in 1998 and its first Black project manager in 2001. During his 32-year career, Flowers has led 26 projects with a construction value of over $1.3 billion with experience that spans the education, healthcare, transportation, manufacturing and municipal sectors.
