Meridian Medical Technologies, a Kindeva Drug Delivery Company, announced it will expand manufacturing capabilities in Bridgeton, Missouri, investing more than $100 million over the next four years in a newly purchased facility. Meridian, which recently combined with Kindeva — a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization — will convert this new 155,000-square-foot facility to support increased production of drug-device combination products, creating job opportunities in the St. Louis area.
Since January 2022, Meridian has added approximately 300 employees for a total of approximately 900 in the St. Louis area. The company’s new facility, which will be completed in 2024, will support continued growth by dramatically increasing its abilities to develop and manufacture products that will bring new medicines to new markets and customers worldwide.
“Meridian’s expansion brings not only new investment and new jobs to the St. Louis metro, but highlights the continued growth of our bioscience and advanced manufacturing sectors,” said Jason Hall, CEO of Greater St. Louis, Inc.
