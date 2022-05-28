The UP Companies (UPCO) recently announced the recent transition of President Michael B. Kennedy to the role of chief executive officer.
As CEO, Kennedy will continue to focus on critical business development opportunities, key stakeholder relationships, corporate financial strategies, community involvement initiatives and strategic planning.
In 2018, UPCO expanded its line of services and established Hustle UP, LLC to meet the increasing need from owners, general contractors, and subcontractors for general labor, site maintenance, and selective demo services. And in 2019, UPCO broadened its geographic reach by opening a regional office in Kansas City as their client base continued to expand west.
UPCO currently employs more than 450 people between its St. Louis and Kansas City offices and is focused on stability and operational excellence in its core businesses while forecasting selective growth in its Kansas City operation as it continues to expand UPCO’s brand recognition and reputation in the region.
Over the past several years, UPCO has been part of many iconic and important projects across the St. Louis and Kansas City regions, including:
Expo at Forest Park – Power UP & Square UP
Hotel St. Louis – Power UP & Square UP
Kiener Plaza Redevelopment – Power UP
Kansas City International Airport New Terminal – Square UP
St. Louis CITY SC New Stadium Seating – Square UP
BJC West County Hospital – Square UP & Hustle UP
St. Luke’s Hospital Renovations, Kansas City – Square UP
Saint Louis University Interdisciplinary Science & Engineering Building – Power UP
SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital – Square UP
