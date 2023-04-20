Orvin Kimbrough, chair and CEO of Midwest BankCentre, was honored as 2023 Corporate Executive of the Year during the St. Louis American Foundation’s 21st Annual Salute to Excellence in Business Awards and Networking Luncheon. He made it clear that his commitment to the communities his institution serves would never wane while he is at the helm.
“We continue to double-down on our commitment to helping more people access reasonably priced capital. We want more people to own homes. We want more people to start businesses. We want more people to live thriving, self-determined lives,” he told the American. "We are planning to open an Innovation Center in Dellwood that will serve as the center of gravity for us to test ways to better serve low- to moderate-income, small business, mortgage, and consumer finance needs throughout St. Louis and beyond."
The Innovation Centre, a full-service, cashless bank branch featuring an Interactive Teller Machine (ITM), will open in summer 2023 in the $13 million R&R Marketplace in Dellwood in North St. Louis County.
Kimbrough recently announced that Midwest BankCentre and the nonprofit Refuge and Restoration, the owners, and operators of the Marketplace, have closed on a financing structure including $5.75 million in loans provided by Midwest BankCentre.
Ground was broken in October 2021 for the Refuge & Restoration Marketplace [R&R], an effort to transform an abandoned strip mall into a community focal point led by Pastors Ken and Beverly Jenkins – broke ground on the project at 10148 W. Florissant Avenue in October 2021.
In addition to the Innovation Centre branch, it will include an early childhood learning center, behavioral health and addiction center, workforce and career development center, a state-of-the-art office space and coworking facility, a medical school, and a restaurant are among the amenities that will be onsite.
"Being part of this project as both a financier and tenant with a physical location is a continuation of our commitment to economic development in the region with an intentional focus on North County and the City of St. Louis," said Kimbrough.
“Developments like this create pathways for upward mobility and are catalysts in reversing disinvestment in our region.”
ITMs, which look like an ATM, allow customers to speak with Midwest BankCentre tellers through two-way live video. Customers can walk up to the ITM, touch the screen to get started, and one of Midwest BankCentre's team members will appear onscreen and guide customers through transactions.
These include accepting cash deposits and checks, bill payments, making payments to loans, opening new checking and savings accounts, getting new debit or credit cards, and withdrawing cash.
The 1,800-square-foot bank branch will open directly into the North County Innovation Center. NCIC has a longstanding relationship with the Cambridge Innovation Center and an understanding that will allow space for training, some shared services, as well as intellectual property sharing.
The bank’s location will allow direct access to the businesses housed within NCIC, creating access to financial education and services. In addition, three Midwest BankCentre employees from the area will staff the new branch.
"There is a significant need for financial services in this area. There are options there, but many are predatory payday loan services that cause hardship for many residents," said Wes Burns, Midwest BankCentre executive vice president of community and economic development.
"We are excited to be joining this transformational project, by opening a branch and helping finance the broader project."
The center could also help community members avoid high-interest loan shops which dot the area.
Within a 5-mile radius of Dellwood, there are nearly 35 predatory payday loan services. Predatory payday loan establishments typically impose unfair, deceptive, or abusive loan terms on borrowers, and these types of lenders often target minorities, the elderly, the less educated, and the poor, according to a Midwest BankCentre release.
Predatory payday loan loans often carry high fees and interest rates, and, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a typical two-week payday loan with a $15 per $100 fee equates to an Annual Percentage Rate (APR) of almost 400%. Payday lenders often also strip the borrower of equity or place a creditworthy borrower in a lower credit-rated and more expensive loan, all to the lender's benefit.
Ashley O'Neal, senior vice president and retail market manager will direct the retail team's sales and service, including consumer and business banking.
"Ashley has built one of the most diverse retail teams in the industry, assembling a team that reflects and honors the diversity of this community, including Black, Bosnian, Hispanic, Asian, White, LGBTQ, wealthy, and low-income customers," Burns said.
"Her strength in honoring diversity and inclusion has made us a leader in community banking and created a model that other community banks are emulating."
Lisa Morgan, who like O’Neal resides in Florissant, will serve as Community and Economic Development lender, and will concentrate on the north St. Louis region.
Nick Thompson, who joined Midwest BankCentre in 2020 and was previously the BankCentre Leader at the Clayton branch, was recently promoted to Retail Regional Manager for the Northwest Region.
Formerly known as Springwood Plaza, R&R Marketplace has been vacant since a local grocery store at the site closed more than 15 years ago.
The former grocery store will become a multiplex that houses the relocated Refuge and Restoration Church as well as all the community partners; additional services include, event space availability, counseling, arts and education, a food pantry, a commercial kitchen for caterers, and many other community services.
Other tenants in the development are the Assisted Recovery Centers of America (ARCA), Bell Brown Medical School, Workforce Development; Employ St. Louis (ESL), Early Childhood Education; Brilliant Angels Academy, Business Development; NCIC business development and Coworking facility, and Cathy's to Go Restaurant with dine-in capability. The development will train over 2000 youth and adults in soft skills, partnering with other career pathways for job placement within the next five years.
Midwest BankCentre's Dellwood Innovation Centre is located five miles away from two of the bank's other North Region branches, each celebrating an anniversary. Midwest BankCentre's Pagedale branch (6810 Page Ave., St. Louis 63133) is celebrating its 10-year anniversary. When it opened, it was the city's first full-service bank.
Midwest BankCentre's Friendly Temple branch (5501 Dr Martin Luther King Dr., St. Louis 63112) is celebrating its five-year anniversary. The full-service bank is located at Friendly Temple Church's North St. Louis campus and serves previously unbanked and underserved residents and businesses in the rebounding Wells-Goodfellow community.
"Taken together, the Pagedale, Friendly Temple, and Dellwood branches serve thousands of working families who now have access to reasonably priced capital to buy homes, start or scale businesses, educate their children, access other types of small-dollar loans and dream big," said Kimbrough. "Opportunity can change a family's trajectory. The impact will span generations."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.