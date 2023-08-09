American Banker Magazine has named Ashley O'Neal, senior vice president-retail banking at Midwest BankCentre, one of The Most Powerful Women in Banking. American Banker ‘s 2023 NEXT Award recognizes 15 high-achieving women in banking who are on the path to becoming C-suite leaders of tomorrow and who are under 40 years of age. This award comes directly on top of another national award six months ago, when BankBeat named O'Neal one of the 2022 Outstanding Women in Banking.
She oversees all 16 of Midwest BankCentre’s branches and more than 80 retail employees, or nearly 30% of the Bank’s staff.
The award also recognizes O’Neal’s contributions to the St. Louis community. A lifelong St. Louis resident, she is active in her sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha. She served as chapter president during COVID and sat on the board of the group’s local foundation, which funds economic security, financial literacy, health care, and children’s programs in the area. She also enjoys mentoring young people.
American Banker will recognize this year's honorees in New York City at the NEXT Awards dinner on October 3, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.