Spire Inc. has named Stephen Mills as senior vice president and president of Spire Missouri, which places an African American in charge of the state’s largest natural gas utility.
His responsibilities include directing field operations in eastern and western Missouri, regulatory affairs and business and economic development. He has served as vice president and general manager of Spire Missouri’s operations in the western part of the state, including the greater Kansas City area, Joplin, and St. Joseph since 2020.
“Spire plays a key role in fueling energy for nearly 1.2 million homes and businesses across Missouri and I am humbled and excited to have this opportunity,” Mills said in a release.
“I look forward to working with our dedicated employees across the state as we continue to deliver the energy our customers rely on and be a positive presence in the communities where we live and work.”
Mills joined Spire in 2014, beginning his tenure in human resources, earning increased responsibilities including managing director of employee relations and inclusion.
On its website, Spire says, “We embrace diversity and inclusion to positively impact our culture by improving collaboration, enhancing engagement and productivity, and inspiring greater creativity and innovation among all employees for the benefit of all stakeholders.
It’s commitment to diversity is guided by:
Building upon core values of diversity and inclusion to create a competitive advantage as we grow
Developing diversity in thought and talent through recruitment, retention, and development
Holding all employees, suppliers, contractors, and other stakeholders accountable for Spire commitment.
Celebrating its diversity and inclusion successes
Spire is also active as a philanthropic leader in the St. Louis area.
In April, Spire employees helped construct a greenhouse for the Jennings School District, rebuilt raised beds, and prepared beds for soil and planting. The volunteer effort was part of Spire’s annual Day for Good initiative, giving employees eight hours annually to support an organization or cause of their choice.
In 2022, Spire recently opened an in-school resource market that offers fresh and non-perishable foods, clothing, hygiene supplies and toiletry items at no cost to students and their families.
In May 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic raged, Spire donated $250,000 to food pantries and meal programs in Missouri and other states the utility serves.
During that time, the company also suspended late fees and disconnections and announced a commitment of $500,000 in DollarHelp gifts to help active customers pay their natural gas bills.
As Spire Missouri president, Mills will oversee similar efforts in the future.
“Steve has proved himself as a strong leader and I am confident that he will continue to advance our efforts for our customers and the communities we serve across Missouri," said Steve Lindsey, Spire executive vice president and chief operating officer.
Mills earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from Illinois State University, where he currently serves on the Advisory Council in the College of Business (Management), and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Illinois - Springfield.
Before joining Spire, Mills had finance and human resources roles at Monsanto and Solutia. He is involved in the Kansas City community as a board member of Civic Council of Greater Kansas City, Kansas City Area Development Council, United Way of Greater Kansas City, and Ronald McDonald House Kansas City.
