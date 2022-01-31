In honor of Women’s History Month, the Missouri Minority Business Development Agency will host its 2nd Annual Tribute to Women Business Leaders Brunch on March 30, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Crystal Ballroom of the Marriott St. Louis Grand Hotel located at 800 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63101.
This year’s honorees include Dr. Johanna R. Jones, president and CEO of Information Technology Senior Management Forum, Maureen Brinkley, St. Louis district director of the Small Business Administration, Keisha Lee, Interim CEO of Annie Malone Children and Family Services, Carmen Jacob, president of NextGen Information Services, Cory Elliott, president of CMT LLC, Dr. Tiffany Slater, president of HR Tailor Made, and Dr. Kimberly Beatty, chancellor of Metropolitan Community College.
“We are excited to have the opportunity to honor such a stellar group of women business leaders, social entrepreneurs, and educators,” said Todd Gilyard, Project Director for the Missouri MBDA.
This year’s festivities feature a brunch buffet, entertainment, and tributes to the honorees. COVID protocols are in place, with attendees being required to present vaccination cards or negative test results within 24 hours of the event.
Tickets for the event are $50 and may be purchased online at missourimbdacenter.com.
