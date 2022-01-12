Officials from the City of St. Louis and four surrounding Missouri counties will join leaders from the Missouri Department of Transportation, Metropolitan Sewer District, U. S Army Corps of Engineers, East-West Gateway Council, Meramec Regional Planning Commission, Boonslick Regional Planning Commission, Great Rivers Greenway and the Hoffman Family of Companies to unveil more than $1 billion of new road, bridge and sewer construction projects before hundreds of construction contractors and interested suppliers at the 2022 Investment in Infrastructure Expo to be held February 22 at the St. Charles Convention Center.
Sponsored by the SITE Improvement Association, this annual event will include presentations about upcoming projects, a financial outlook by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, a panel discussion featuring three regional planning commissions and a trade show featuring construction industry suppliers and other exhibitors networking with Expo attendees and project owners. The last in-person Expo in 2020 attracted more than 400 attendees and 35 exhibitors, and this year’s event will likely attract many more due to the heightened increase in infrastructure investments being planned at all levels of government. For a short video highlighting the 2020 event, click here: https://vimeo.com/manage/videos/664275234.
“The infrastructure projects being unveiled in this area in 2022 are only the tip of the iceberg of what is coming thanks to the recently passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act by the federal government and other local and state stimulus spending,” said Jeremy Bennett, Executive Director of SITE. “We will provide participants a look at what lies ahead in terms of these infrastructure investments in our region that will enhance our competitiveness, create good jobs and make our economy stronger for the long run.”
The Expo will begin at 1:30 pm with four concurrent presentations outlining more than $1 billion in new construction work and what prospective bidders for that work need to know. The trade show and networking session will then be held from 3:45 – 6:00 p.m. in the exhibit hall, with refreshments available at no additional cost.
