The next homegrown national celebrity to join Explore St. Louis for its award-winning “In the Know” marketing campaign will be NBA star Jayson Tatum. While in town for Jayson Tatum Night at Busch Stadium, Tatum filmed television ads to share his favorite things to do and places to visit in St. Louis.
Tatum’s ads will air in September throughout the Midwest including Chicago, which is St. Louis’s largest feeder market.
As a token of gratitude for Tatum’s participation in the ad campaign, Explore St. Louis will make a donation to the Jayson Tatum Foundation, whose mission is to positively impact and inspire children, teens and their families through education, athletics and support, and to encourage them to strive to fulfill their dreams and aspirations.
The “In the Know” marketing campaign debuted in 2017 with a series of spots featuring Sterling K. Brown and has since featured several celebrities including Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Jenifer Lewis, and Ozzie Smith.
