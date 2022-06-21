A few dozen people gathered outside the Regional Center for Education and Work recently afternoon to mark the official opening of North County Incorporated’s new headquarters on the campus of the University of Missouri–St. Louis.
Chancellor Kristin Sobolik was on hand to welcome North County Inc. President and CEO Rebecca Zoll and her team to the new space. She also took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony surrounded by members of the North County Inc.’s board and representatives of other civic, business and community organizations.
“Community partners are essential as we provide high quality, affordable education and drive regional equity and upward mobility,” Sobolik said during brief remarks. “The collaborative partnership that UMSL has built with North County Inc. over the years represents the absolute best of what can be gained when community organizations connect and advocate for equitable economic development, education, health care and transportation in the St. Louis area.”
North County Inc., established in 1977, is a regional development organization that acts as a catalyst to define and advocate for economic and community development in north St. Louis County. UMSL and North County Inc. have worked together on numerous projects, including efforts to address the mental health crisis in North County and UMSL’s work to support small businesses through its role as an anchor network.
“North County is incredibly fortunate to have the university as one of our cornerstones and a foundation in our community for learning and workforce development,” Zoll said. “The chancellor and her team have focused on ensuring that the university is part of the community it calls home and part of advancing that community in an impactful and meaningful manner by looking not just at the needs of the university but the needs of the community itself.”
