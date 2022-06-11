The Bi-State Development Board of Commissioners has approved an Intergovernmental Agreement with St. Louis and St. Louis County regarding an expanded Northside-Southside MetroLink Corridor Study.
Phase 1 of the alignment centers on Jefferson Avenue, and the route would stay on Jefferson Avenue, starting at Chippewa and run north to the National Geospatial Agency.
The study will expand the Northside-Southside Corridor Technological Alternatives Analysis and build upon previous research to formalize a more complete assessment of areas in St. Louis County for, according to Taulby Roach, CEO of transit agency Bi-State Development.
Roach said might ask the East-West Gateway Council of Governments to endorse it as St. Louis' locally preferred alternative at its August or September meeting.
St. Louis County will fund the study while jointly managing it with St. Louis and Bi-State Development.
In November 2021, Mayor Tishaura Jones, who supports a Northside-Southside route, said. “This is the time for us to continue forward on that project.”
