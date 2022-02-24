In Missouri, it is estimated that between 18 and 19% of individuals experience food insecurity due to job losses and economic setbacks.
Bank of America announced a $95,000 donation worth 380,000 meals to Operation Food Search to address food insecurity in the region on Friday, Feb. 18. Feeding America states that 1 in 4 children in Missouri is now at risk of hunger.
Earlier this year, the company announced it would make a $100 donation to local hunger relief organizations and food banks for each employee in St. Louis who received a COVID-19 booster shot or vaccine and notified the bank before the end of January.
As a result of an ongoing partnership spanning over a decade, Bank of America St. Louis has provided over $500,000 in total funding to Operation Food Search in support of local hunger relief efforts.
“Operation Food Search has stepped up to care for our friends and neighbors in St. Louis as the need for our services increased dramatically during the pandemic,” says Kristen Wild, president and CEO, Operation Food Search. “Thanks to steadfast community support from partners like Bank of America, we are able to continue empowering families and increasing access to healthy and affordable food across our region.”
For every $1 donated, the organization provides four meals to the community. With help from the bank’s donation, Operation Food Search is providing 380,000 meals to individuals and families through a network of 330 community partners in 27 Missouri and Illinois counties.
“While there is still a great deal to accomplish in terms of pandemic recovery, initiatives like these, which highlight the imperative need for increasing vaccination and booster rates across St. Louis, is certainly a step in the right direction,” says Dr. Alex Garza, co-leader of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force. “In St. Louis, we have much to be grateful for in terms of our region’s generosity, particularly among our business community, where partnerships like these with Bank of America have created incentives and dynamic solutions which benefit multiple areas of need.”
Bank of America committed to donating a minimum of $25,000 to each of the company’s 93 markets as part of its vaccine booster effort. Because vaccination boosters and reporting are voluntary and additional company contributions are reflected in the final amount, actual donation amounts differ from the number of boosters reported by bank employees.
“As our region continues to recover and navigate a changing landscape, organizations such as Operation Food Search are still experiencing significant demands to help meet critical increased need,” said Marilyn Bush, president, Bank of America St. Louis. “Operation Food Search is an essential resource helping to remove barriers in access to nutritious food, a necessary component to the success of St. Louis, and partnerships like these are an important part of Bank of America’s commitment to our community.”
The company has encouraged staff to get COVID-19 vaccinations since summer 2021 and has offered incentives such as paid time-off and $500 credits toward health benefit premiums. In partnership with local nonprofits, Bank of America has also distributed more than 38 million masks, 41,000 cases of hand sanitizer and 11 million gloves in local communities as part of its ongoing efforts to address health-related disparities accelerated by the pandemic.
