Orvin Kimbrough, Midwest BankCentre chair and CEO, often receives calls about loans, financing, and other banking matters. It goes with the territory, as leader of one of the region’s fastest growing privately held financial institutions.
His respective office and cell phones have been constantly ringing, and many times the callers didn’t need banking help. They needed Kimbrough’s advice on another important business matter.
Kimbrough said he receives numerous calls from nonprofit executives and board members seeking advice on how to diversify their leadership and boards.
To reach more people, Kimbrough and the bank host nonprofit connector events, which are part of Midwest BankCentre’s Network for Good program. He said the events “leverage its relationships and platform to help its customers and communities thrive.”
A second event was recently held with a diverse group of more than 50 people. They were either looking to serve on boards or were nonprofit representatives seeking more diversity on their respective boards.
Kimbrough said throughout his 20-plus years in the nonprofit sector, he has seen spikes in requests like this, but nothing like what he has experienced these last few years.
His advice is to the point.
“If you want to attract diverse board members, change your patterns and try to build relationships in new ways,” he said.
BoardSource research shows that while boards are becoming more diverse, they remain predominantly white.
Roughly 78% of nonprofit boards are white, a 6% decrease since 2017. When asked if board composition aligns with the population served by the nonprofit, 38% of chief executives said “no.”
BoardSource, formerly the National Center for Nonprofit Boards, was founded in 1988 "to inspire and support excellence in nonprofit governance and boards,” according to its website.
While Kimbrough now directs St. Louis’ second largest privately owned local bank, with over $2.0 billion in assets and $1.5 billion in loans, he spent many years earlier in the nonprofit world.
He spent nearly 20 years in leadership roles in prominent nonprofit agencies, most recently as the president and CEO of the United Way of Greater St. Louis. He started with the United Way in 2007 as vice president of major gifts.
During his tenure as CEO, the United Way of St. Louis grew to the nation’s largest affiliate, raising nearly $80 million annually. He is a national United Way board member.
His bank also practices what it preaches.
"Diversity and inclusion are more than a workplace initiative. It's a culture that we continuously strive to grow for our employees and our clients through employment practices and community involvement," said Kimbrough.
"Diversity and inclusion efforts at Midwest BankCentre are intentional and proactive, and we are committed to ensuring that our staff and board of directors reflect the communities we serve." Midwest BankCentre's staff reflects the communities it serves.”
In 2021, approximately 39% of new hires were minorities. Midwest BankCentre has one of the most diverse legal board of directors in the banking industry, with women, Black, Hispanic, Bosnian, and Asian members comprising 50% of the 18-member board. Its executive team is 62% diverse, including three females and two Black people holding key leadership positions, including Kimbrough.
More Midwest good news
The U. S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has awarded Preferred Lender Program (PLP) status to Midwest BankCentre, which Hakim Kassam, senior vice president of SBA lending, calls “a major milestone in its growth within the small business banking market.”
Midwest BankCentre can now remove significant timing and documentation hurdles that can add weeks of closing time to a transaction. Borrowers can achieve funding goals sooner and more efficiently.
"With this designation, we can now underwrite loans in house, streamlining and speeding up the process. The average closing times can go from 75-90 days down to 45-60 days," said Kassam. "We have worked hard to provide loans to businesses and achieving this status shows our commitment to small business lending and our business communities."
According to the SBA, only financial institutions “with proven capability and commitment to small business lending and strict adherence to SBA guidelines,” earn the designation.
Kassam’s SBA commercial banking team grew to five-members last year, and it recently added Carolyn Gegg as vice president - SBA business development officer. That brings his team to eight, and Gegg has more than 37 years of banking experience and has focused on the small business banking industry for the past 32 years.
