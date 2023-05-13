Parents as Teachers, an internationally recognized leader in the early child development home visiting field, has received $7 million in unrestricted funds from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.
A priority of Scott’s giving is to fund organizations that directly support communities. Parents as Teachers President and CEO Constance Gully said the gift is the largest single gift in the nonprofit’s history and an affirmation of the organization’s decades-long commitment to improving the lives of children and families across the country.
“We are ecstatic and deeply grateful to Ms. Scott for this generous gift. This contribution will allow us to increase our efforts to promote the optimal early development, learning and health of children by supporting and engaging their parents and caregivers,” said Gully.
Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, Parents as Teachers builds strong communities, thriving families, and children that are healthy, safe, learning and ready for school by matching parents and caregivers with trained professionals who make regular personal home visits during a child’s earliest years in life, from pregnancy through kindergarten.
Earlier this year, The New York Times newspaper recognized Parents as Teachers for its work in training parent educators as doulas, in response to the growing crisis of mortality impacting Black mothers and birthing people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.