People's Family of Corporations, in partnership with Betty Jean Kerr People's Health Centers and Amanda Luckett Murphy Hopewell Center is seeking to fill several positions which include therapists, community support specialists, certified peer support, residential specialist, OBGYN, dentist, internal medicine physician, registered nurses (RN’s) and much more.
Sign-On bonuses are being offered for some of the positions which can be found online at https://bit.ly/workatpeoples. The centers will host two career fairs this Spring. The first fair will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and on Thursday, April 20, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Lacy Clay Center for Children’s Health located at 5746 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, Missouri 63112 (in the Ida Woolfolk Room).
Walk-ins will be welcomed, and there will be on-site application stations. Participants are encouraged to bring copies of resumes, credentials, and other professional documentation.
Interested applicants are encouraged to register for the career fair by calling 314-531-1770, extension 4043 or visiting https://bit.ly/workatpeoples and submitting a resume along with an application.
