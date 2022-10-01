PitchBook – the leading resource for comprehensive data, research, and insights into global capital markets – has just named St. Louis as the #1 market in the U.S. for female-founded startups, ranking us ahead of markets like San Francisco, Austin, Washington, DC, and Denver.
Their analysis looked at the capital raised since the start of 2020 and compared it against the same data for 2008-2019. In ranking St. Louis in the top spot, PitchBook noted that female-founded startups here have seen 187% growth in capital raised since 2020, compared to 2008-2019.
St. Louis also ranks high for women-led Fortune 500 companies
PitchBook’s analysis follows recent data showing that nearly 10% of all women-led Fortune 500 companies in the U.S. are in St. Louis, making our metro #3 nationally for women-led Fortune 500 companies, behind only New York and San Francisco.
The women leading St. Louis-based Fortune 500 companies are all executive-level founders of GSL: Anna Manning of RGA, Kathy Mazzarella of Graybar, Penny Pennington of Edward Jones, and Sarah London of Centene.
