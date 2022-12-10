The REALTOR® Housing Assistance Fund (RHAF), the charitable arm of St. Louis REALTORS®, awarded funds to its 2022 grant recipients on November 30, 2022. The ceremony occurred at the Association’s headquarters at 12777 Olive Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63141, starting at 10 a.m. It was attended by Association leadership and staff, along with representatives from the individual organizations.
This annual event, known as the “RHAF Grant Giving Celebration,” was streamed live on Facebook. 2022 RHAF Chairperson Jennifer Guffey and 2022 RHAF Vice-Chairperson Marcellus Duffy co-hosted the ceremony. “It’s important to note RHAF is a 100% volunteer effort on the part of St. Louis REALTORS® members and staff,” Duffy added. “Nearly 100% of every dollar donated to RHAF flows through to our donees.”
The following local organizations received grants at the ceremony:
•Rebuilding Together St. Louis
•St. Louis Association of Community Organizations (SLACO)
•Doorways
•Humanitri
•The Women’s Safe House
•Beyond Housing
•Dream Builders 4 Equity
•Community Living, Inc.
For more information or to donate online, please visit www.stlrealtors.com/rhaf.
