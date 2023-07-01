Regions Bank and Harris-Stowe State University (HSSU) recently announced a community partnership supporting the Backpack to Briefcase program.
Launched in 2009 as an idea to bridge the gap between college and the workplace, Backpack to Briefcase now includes scholarship, mentorship and sponsorship opportunities serving nearly 450 Missouri students – and counting.
HSSU Vice President of Institutional Advancement Jeffrey Shaw proposed the idea of the Backpack to Briefcase, Regions Bank and Harris-Stowe community collaboration as an innovative approach to invest in HSSU students.
“Backpack to Briefcase fosters the growth, development and confidence of young men and women as they transition from their academic pursuits to the business world,” Shaw said. “The team at Regions Bank embraced the opportunity to align with our team at Harris-Stowe State University to offer this unique opportunity to HSSU students. We look forward to being able to help remove financial barriers for our scholars and positively impacting the lives of future young professionals through this community partnership.”
HSSU President Dr. LaTonia Collins Smith noted the lasting and transformational impact the Backpack to Briefcase program creates for HSSU graduates as they embark upon their careers.
“This is a program I share when recruiting students because I’ve had the opportunity to witness the magic that happens behind the scenes,” Dr. Collins Smith said. “One of our recent Backpack to Briefcase graduates here at Harris-Stowe recently joined Deloitte, and another, who earned a double major, also received his engineering degree from SLU and is now working as an engineer.”
Eric Madkins, community development manager with Regions, said this new collaboration is unique given it also engages a nonprofit community partner with Backpack to Briefcase.
“By supporting youth mentorship programs and advancing workforce development, we can be a catalyst in helping prepare tomorrow’s business, civic and community leaders,” Madkins said. “The Backpack to Briefcase program empowers students with soft skills that expand beyond what they learn in the classroom and provide a springboard to a rewarding career through internship opportunities.”
To learn more about Backpack to Briefcase, visit http://bpbcstlouis.com/.
